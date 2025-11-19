Driver in Ocean Parkway crash that killed mother, 2 children set to be sentenced under plea deal

A driver who mowed down a Brooklyn mother and her two children earlier this year is set to be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Miriam Yarimi is expected to appear before a judge at 9:30 a.m. inside Brooklyn Supreme Court, where she will be sentenced under a plea deal that she reached over prosecutors' objections.

"A neighborhood devastated in an instant"

The March 29 crash along Ocean Parkway in Midwood left many in the community rattled.

Prosecutors said Yarimi, 33, was driving more than twice the speed limit in her Audi SUV when she hit and killed 34-year-old Natasha Saada and her two daughters, 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Deborah. Saada's 4-year-old son Phillip was also injured.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road. A mother and two young children ... killed, another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated in an instant," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at the time.

"In my over 25 years as a prosecutor in Brooklyn, this still remains one of the worst collisions that I have ever seen on a New York City street," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Yarimi was driving with more than 99 violations

Investigators found Yarimi was driving with a suspended license, with more than 99 violations, 20 speeding tickets and $10,000 in unpaid fines. Her attorney had said this was her first encounter with the criminal justice system and described her as a mother and active member of her community.

After pleading guilty to manslaughter charges last month, Yarimi struck a plea deal with the judge and will receive a sentence of 3 to 9 years, instead of the 15-year maximum the district attorney's office had pursued.

Details of the plea deal have some again calling for changing the legislation around repeat speeding offenders -- specifically, the Stop Super Speeders Act, which would require repeat offenders to install a device that caps their vehicle's maximum speed.