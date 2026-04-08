Skaters on Staten Island say they want more and better skate parks. We asked Parks Department about it.

City-run skate parks across New York City are not created equal, skaters on Staten Island told CBS News New York.

They feel forgotten.

Joel Flores, 17, contacted CBS News New York to talk about Staten Island's Ben Soto skate park. Flores said it's underwhelming and under-used.

"We pay the same taxes in each borough. Why don't we, Staten Island, get more parks, skate parks?" he said.

The only other city-run skate park for Staten Island is Faber.

A look at a Staten Island skate park. CBS News New York

Greg White, 17, says the lack of higher-quality skate parks has many of his friends on Staten Island using off-limits public places instead.

"Nobody really comes here that often," White said.

Some Staten Island skaters told CBS News New York they travel miles to other boroughs to find parks they prefer.

Brooklyn leads the way with 19 skate parks, followed by Queens with 10. The Bronx has nine, and Manhattan has four. Staten Island has two.

Tricia Shimamura has been New York City Parks Department Commissioner since the start of the year.

"They should absolutely be talking to me, because I believe that I serve all five boroughs. I'm really excited to be working moreso in Staten Island," Shimamura said. "I'm absolutely dedicated to making sure that Staten Island has as many resources and amenities as any other portion of our city."

Skaters on Staten Island want promises and talk to turn to action, and to see plans for new and improved parks there.

CBS News New York got a tip about this story at one of our recent Pop-Up Newsrooms at the Javits Center. Our Pop-Up Newsrooms give people the opportunity to meet the CBS News New York team in person and tell us about the topics that matter most to you.