Sign up for CBS News New York's Pop-Up Newsroom

NEW YORK - At CBS News New York, community engagement is one of our core values. We believe deeply in listening to our audience and meeting them in the places they call home. It is one of the reasons we want to bring our newsroom to your neighborhood through our new initiative, Pop-Up Newsroom.

It is a chance for CBS News New York to better understand the communities we serve by listening to their stories.

We can learn more about prominent issues, overwhelming concerns, and points of pride. We want to hear your questions and your suggestions. We want to know what matters to you and your neighbors and how we can collaborate to tell stories that help us understand one another better.

We are looking for new opportunities to be in the community. Tell us about your event. What makes it a great space for our Pop-Up Newsroom experience? Please provide us with details and relevant links to review your submission.

A team member will follow up if there is interest and availability for CBS News New York to attend.

We hope to see you at an event soon.