Staten Island community speaks out against plans to replace local businesses with licensed cannabis dispensary

NEW YORK -- Plans to close two beloved Staten Island businesses were discussed at a Community Board meeting Thursday night.

A large crowd attended the meeting in West Brighton. The majority spoke out against a plan to close S&T Bagel and Forest Card & Gifts and replace them with a licensed cannabis dispensary.

The businesses have been tenants at the Forest Avenue strip mall for decades and residents say they are a vital part of the area.

Other residents expressed concerns about having a pot dispensary so close to residential areas.

"With the proliferation of illegal shops, it doesn't feel that this is fair to put here, specifically ... It's very difficult to make the argument that this is a place that makes sense. Forest Avenue is filled with families, small businesses, people with children, houses of worship like the one we're standing in right now," Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said.

The landlord previously told CBS New York that the decision not to renew the leases of the bagel shop and the gift shop was a business decision and not a personal one. He expects them to close by the end of March.

In a statement, the landlord added, "Adding Gaslight Dispensary will be a vibrant establishment that will serve as a positive economic engine."

According to the president of the Forest Regional Residents' Civic Association, the community board previously voted against the landlord's application to open a dispensary, but the state approved the license on a justice application.