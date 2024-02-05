Some Staten Island residents angered by decision to evict 2 beloved business in favor of cannabis dispensary

Some S.I. residents angered by decision to evict 2 business in favor of cannabis dispensary

Some S.I. residents angered by decision to evict 2 business in favor of cannabis dispensary

Some S.I. residents angered by decision to evict 2 business in favor of cannabis dispensary

NEW YORK -- Two beloved businesses on Staten Island are being told by their landlord to leave by the end of next month, to make way for a state-licensed cannabis dispensary the property was approved to have.

CBS New York heard from the business and outraged residents on Monday.

Forest Card & Gift and S&T Bagel have been neighbors in the small Forest Avenue strip mall for decades. Now, those picking up their bagels, lottery, or coffee, are also signing petitions to keep them open.

"It's sad that we're going through this at the same time. It's pretty sad," said Shamin Frammosa, owner of S&T Bagel.

"It will be heartbreaking for many of us, for sure," added Dimesh Patel, owner of Forest Card & Gift.

READ MORE: New York settles lawsuit over legal cannabis rollout, clearing the way for dispensary openings

Frammosa has owned S&T Bagel since 2001 and Patel has owned Forest Card & Gift since 2004. They said they didn't expect to get an email from their landlord in mid January telling them to leave by the end of March. Patel said he would lose $60,000 to $70,000 worth of inventory.

"We have all seasonal merchandise, cards. So we can't sell all that in two months," Patel said.

"Give us at least a year notice," Frammosa said.

The landlord, who wants to remain anonymous, told CBS New York, "The decision not to renew their leases was a business decision, and not a personal one. Adding Gaslight Dispensary will be a vibrant establishment that will serve as a positive economic engine."

READ MORE: New York state now accepting cannabis license applications

The state Office of Cannabis Management confirmed the property was compliant to open a dispensary.

"The community board heard a presentation from the landlord of this facility, and they voted against the application. However, that's a state-regulated business, and the state approved that license on a justice application," said Neil Anastasio, president of Forest Regional Residents' Civic Association.

Residents are backing both businesses that have become part of their daily routine.

"I'm not against cannabis. I don't think they should have to close these two stores," said Curtis White of West Brighton.

"It's something the neighborhood is very unhappy about," said Claire Guttsman of Brighton.

"It's terrible that these mom-and-pop shops keep disappearing," added Frank Cognetta of Brighton.

The community board will be holding a meeting on this next Tuesday night to hear concerns from neighbors.