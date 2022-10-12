State education officials charge Williamsburg Hasidic school with failing to provide basic education

NEW YORK -- There has been unprecedented decision to force New York's private Hasidic Jewish schools to teach more than religion.

State education authorities have determined that Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is violating state law by failing to provide a basic education.

READ MORE: Report claims New York City's Hasidic schools don't provide students a basic education

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a parent who claimed that the school had failed to provide her children with a basic secular education, including math and reading.

The decision marks the first time the state has declared a Hasidic school out of compliance and requires city education officials to work with the school to come up with an improvement plan within 60 days.