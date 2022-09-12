Report claims New York City's Hasidic schools don't provide students a basic education

New York board to vote on academic standards for private schools

NEW YORK -- There's new controversy over academic standards at Hasidic schools in New York City.

According to a report in The New York Times, these private schools collect large sums of government money without providing students a basic education.

A Times investigation found many of the schools offer just 90 minutes of reading and math per day, only four days a week.

The state board of regents is set to vote this week on new rules for holding private schools to minimum academic standards.

Hasidic leaders are defending their approach to education and say the article is one-sided.