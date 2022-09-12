Watch CBS News
Local News

Report claims New York City's Hasidic schools don't provide students a basic education

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York board to vote on academic standards for private schools
New York board to vote on academic standards for private schools 00:32

NEW YORK -- There's new controversy over academic standards at Hasidic schools in New York City.

According to a report in The New York Times, these private schools collect large sums of government money without providing students a basic education.

A Times investigation found many of the schools offer just 90 minutes of reading and math per day, only four days a week.

The state board of regents is set to vote this week on new rules for holding private schools to minimum academic standards.

Hasidic leaders are defending their approach to education and say the article is one-sided.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.