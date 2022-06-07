Watch CBS News
Star-studded lineup of Tony Awards presenters revealed

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - We're just days away from the 75th annual Tony Awards on CBS2, and we're getting a look at the star-studded lineup of presenters. 

Here are some of the big names who will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall: Zach Braff, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Vanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Bowen Yang, and so much more. 

Tony's coverage will begin at 7 p.m. this Sunday. It kicks off with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, who are both starring in Broadway shows right now. 

Then, Academy Award-winner and one-time Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 75th annual Tony Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+. 

Before the big show, CBS2 is hosting its own Broadway celebration

Watch "Broadway & Beyond: At The Tony's" Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York. 

