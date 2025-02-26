Teen stabbed on way to high school in the Bronx

Student stabbed on way to Bronx high school

A student was stabbed just blocks from his school in the Bronx.

The stabbing took place three blocks from John F. Kennedy High School on Terrace View Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 16-year-old was on his way to class when he was stabbed in the stomach about three blocks from the school.

The teen was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital by NYPD officers. He's said to be in serious but stable condition.

So far it's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

"Violence has no place in our schools or our communities. This morning, after a non-school related incident outside of the building, on the perimeter of campus, our outstanding school staff provided the necessary supports, and NYPD responded," the Department of Education said in a statement.