Long Island man plotted murders of ex-wife, her partner in excruciating detail, detectives say

Long Island man pleads not guilty to murdering ex-wife and partner

Long Island man pleads not guilty to murdering ex-wife and partner

Long Island man pleads not guilty to murdering ex-wife and partner

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Daniel Coppola, the man accused of stalking and murdering his ex-wife and her partner, pleaded not guilty in a Long Island courtroom Friday.

The district attorney called the murders of Kelly Coppola, 50, and Kenneth Pohlman, 53, in St. James, New York a premeditated ambush and execution.

The victims' children, parents and siblings broke down as prosecutors revealed new details alleging money and jealousy drove Coppola as he plotted their deaths.

"We are not going to let a heinous murderer overshadow the life and legacy of my brother," said Thomas Pohlman.

Document outlining murder plot found in suspect's home, detectives say

Daniel Coppola, 50, is seen during his arraignment for the murder of his ex-wife and her lover in Central Islip, New York on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. John Roca/Newsday

Police said Coppola, 50, blamed his ex-wife for his financial ruin and shot his way into the couple's home in the middle of the night Wednesday. He took his daughter and made her wait in his car during the murder rampage, police said.

Detectives said they found a document in Coppola's house describing his plans in excruciating detail, including a bullet marked for his divorce attorneys.

Kenneth Pohlman's father said Coppola was bitterly jealous of his ex-wife's relationship with his son.

"They were soulmates. He brought the best out of her and she brought the best out of him. They had a second chance. My son lost his wife 17 years ago," said Ken Pohlman.

"My daughter has never been so happy in her life since she met his son, Kenny Pohlman. The joy radiated around her," said Kelly Coppola's father John Patton.

The DA said body camera video shows Coppola admitting to the murders. He was put under suicide watch with no bail.

The case it back in court Sept. 3.