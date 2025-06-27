Spring Valley, N.Y. man arraigned for crash that killed 4-year-old girl on sidewalk with family

The man arrested for a fatal crash in Spring Valley, New York that killed a 4-year-old girl and severely injured three of her family members pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Axel Lopez-Santiago wore an orange jumpsuit to his court appearance Friday in Rockland County after being charged with DWI and aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 4-year-old Goldy Eisenbach.

Goldy Eisenbach Eisenbach Family

Police said Lopez-Santiago, 41, was drunk behind the wheel during the June 14 crash on Old Nyack Turnpike, where the girl and her family were struck on a sidewalk while leaving Kennedy Park. He suddenly veered across the double yellow line and struck at least four people before crashing into a tree, investigators said.

He also faces second degree manslaughter, assault and reckless driving charges.

"Insane, traumatic and horrific scene"

Lopez-Santiago sat in a wheelchair as prosecutors said his blood alcohol content was .19 -- more than twice New York's legal limit -- two hours after the crash.

Police said Lopez-Santiago struck four members of Yisroel Eisenbach's family, including Goldy, his daughter.

"It looked literally like a bomb. I see a stroller on end, a yarmulke, the wheel of the stroller on the other end, and the car between a gate and a tree. It literally looked like a bomb and I didn't know what happened," Eisenbach said. "EMTs showed up. They are first on the scene. There are bodies everywhere. It is an insane, traumatic and horrific scene."

"He destroyed many, many, many families," said Moishe Eisenbach.

3 crash victims, including 2 children, seriously injured

Three of the people struck in the crash, including two other children, survived with serious injuries. An injured adult, named Abraham, remained hospitalized in critical condition with an array of broken bones.

Abraham's wife, Trana Loeffler, was on the sidewalk the night of the crash, but not struck. She said seeing the suspect in court brought her to peace.

"I had to see him in cuffs to be able to get him out of my face, out of my mind, or be able to sleep better at night, because I'm so scared of him. Now I see that he is in jail and he's not getting any bail, I'm more relieved," Loeffler said.

Eisenbach said his daughter "always wanted to be a peacemaker, always had a smile on her face, and always wanted to make others smile."

"It's not easy losing a loved one, especially a tragic incident like that," he said.

Lopez-Santiago is due back in court July 19.

