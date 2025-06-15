4-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in suspected DWI crash in Rockland County

A 4-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Spring Valley, Rockland County. Two other children and one adult were also hit and injured.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Old Nyack Turnpike near Zachary Court.

Spring Valley Police said a 31-year-old man and three children – ages 5, 4 and 2 – were walking on a sidewalk as they left a park when a driver hit them.

According to police, the vehicle then became disabled and the driver was stuck inside.

Daughter of Spring Valley Village Trustee killed by suspected drunk driver

All four victims and the driver were taken to local hospitals.

The 4-year-old girl died from her injuries a few hours later. Sen. Bill Weber identified the victim as Goldy Eisenbach, daughter of Spring Valley Village Trustee Yisroel Eisenbach.

Police said the 31-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries. The 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and the extent of the 2-year-old boy's injuries was not provided.

According to police, the driver, 41-year-old Axel Lopez-Santiago, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including DWI and aggravated vehicular homicide with a previous DWI conviction. He was arraigned Sunday and is being held on $750,000 cash bail.