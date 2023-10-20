Sphinx Virtuosi, groundbreaking Black and Latinx orchestra, performing at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK -- Sphinx Virtuosi, a groundbreaking orchestra of Black and Latinx artists, hits the stage Friday at Carnegie Hall.

The performance features works inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes and Julia Alvarez.

Sphinx Virtuosi tours the world and is a force for diversity in classical music.

Two members, Khari Joyner and Gabriel Cabezas, joined us in the studio to share what makes the group so unique. We also asked about the projects they're working on and their advice for others with dreams of becoming a professional musician.

