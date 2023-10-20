Watch CBS News
Sphinx Virtuosi, groundbreaking Black and Latinx orchestra, performing at Carnegie Hall

Sphinx Virtuosi orchestra set to perform at Carnegie Hall
Sphinx Virtuosi orchestra set to perform at Carnegie Hall 03:55

NEW YORK -- Sphinx Virtuosi, a groundbreaking orchestra of Black and Latinx artists, hits the stage Friday at Carnegie Hall

The performance features works inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes and Julia Alvarez. 

Sphinx Virtuosi tours the world and is a force for diversity in classical music. 

Two members, Khari Joyner and Gabriel Cabezas, joined us in the studio to share what makes the group so unique. We also asked about the projects they're working on and their advice for others with dreams of becoming a professional musician. 

CLICK HERE and watch the video above to hear more.

