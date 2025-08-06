Queens residents say they're suffering as unofficial airport parking lots take up valuable street spots

Parking problems have plagued one Queens neighborhood for years as residents say businesses catering to airline passengers are taking up valuable street spots.

Neighbors who live near John F. Kennedy International Airport in South Ozone Park say they're facing new challenges.

"There is so many, so many headaches"

Residents in the vicinity of 124th Street say workers across the street at Drivo Rental Car and Purchase Park 2 Fly, which share the same lot, have been parking customers' cars on neighborhood streets instead of inside their gates.

Resident Imran Isshack shared surveillance video from different occasions showing what appear to be employees parking SUVs in front of his home. He says sometimes vehicles are parked there for weeks.

"Everyone want to leave because of this situation," Isshack said.

It's also become common to hear car alarms at all hours of the day, he said.

"One a.m., 2 a.m. They don't care. The alarm goes off all night," Isshack said.

Many homes in the neighborhood are multi-family dwellings with small driveways.

On Sunday, CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner walked down 124th Street with resident Jag Preet, and most of the cars had numbered tags on their window.

"Those rare occasions that we do find spaces, but not even 20 minutes in, cars like these just take over," he said.

"There is so many, so many headaches," South Ozone Park resident Rashpal Singh said.

"When CBS came, it made a big difference"

The situation is tricky because, legally, vehicles can be parked on city streets with no signage for up to a week, but the city says parking lot operators are not allowed to park customers' cars on the streets without their permission.

On Sunday, Rozner saw what appeared to be employees moving customers' cars from the street. She tried to speak with employees at Purchase Park 2 Fly. Workers said no one could comment, but took a business card.

When Rozner returned to the neighborhood Wednesday, the streets were a lot emptier. She e-mailed and then called Purchase Park 2 Fly again. After putting her on hold for 13 minutes, the business hung up on her.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Rozner tried calling back and a representative said they moved cars Tuesday and Rozner's information was passed to a manager.

By phone on Wednesday, Rozner spoke with Kay Kadirov, the regional manager for Drivo Rent-a-Car.

"Occasionally, rarely, it might go into an overnight, but we are aware that it is very frustrating to the neighbors. And we try our best ability to limit that and bring it down to like, at times zero, where we're not parking any cars outside," Kadirov said.

"We've exhausted all means with no help, but when CBS came, we saw a big differenc, and thanks to CBS for doing this for us. We hope this can continue," Isshack said.

The NYPD says it's aware of the ongoing parking conditions, and officers are continuing to conduct parking enforcement in that area.