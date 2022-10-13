Some Manhattan public schools overwhelmed with influx of migrant students

NEW YORK -- Parents and educators say several public schools in Manhattan are overwhelmed with an influx of migrant students.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is working to find solutions, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

"These kids and their families have put their lives on the line to try to come to a place like America," said Banks.

Busloads of migrants have been arriving in New York City since the summer. Thousands of children are now being placed in public schools, putting extra pressure on the city's school system.

"Everybody deserves an education, everybody deserves freedom," said Dawn Charles, a grandparent. "I do think that they do need more teachers for them to learn English."

"The school's overwhelmed already," said another parent.

Some parents and educators at Chelsea Prep School on West 26th Street and P.S. 111 on West 53rd Street said class sizes have swelled. Educators said they have to adjust the curriculum so it's tailored to new and existing students.

"We've been hearing about a few schools that have, I think, been experiencing more challenge than others," said Banks.

The language barrier and lack of bilingual teachers in Manhattan are some of the biggest challenges, according to educators. Most Spanish-speaking teachers are in the Bronx.

"There's no immediate remedy for this. It would be unfair to say the solution is for them to all be in the Bronx, because if they're not physically living in the Bronx, they shouldn't have to go an additional hour away from where they live," said Dr. Nadia Lopez, an educator.

Banks said the Department of Education is working on a program to bring more bilingual teachers to the city. But they have a long way to go.

"Teachers that we brought here from the Dominican Republic. It's only 25. It's a pilot project," said Banks.

A mother of four whose family lives in a shelter said, while she wants to be welcoming to the new students, she could use more assistance.

"We don't need you to bring people here and try to help them versus helping people that's sleeping on the streets here. That's not fair to us. We need help too," she told CBS2.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the office is providing more funding to support the migrant students with everything from backpacks to counseling.

Banks said the department is also working on making up for lost time during the pandemic, a systemwide drop in enrollment and moving schools forward while facing budget cuts.