Snowflakes start to fly in New York City, as Tri-State Area braces for 1st significant winter storm

NEW YORK -- Snow is falling over New York City, as the season's first significant winter snowstorm blows into the Tri-State Area.

While the snow isn't expected to accumulate much in the city, parts of northwestern New Jersey could see up to 10 inches. Temperatures should remain warm enough, the snow turns over to rain in the city, along with some wind.

Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media Saturday afternoon, reminding New Yorkers to stay up-to-date on the latest emergency alerts and road conditions.

It has been 690 days since New York City received more than an inch of snow, and the Department of Sanitation says it's more ready than ever to tackle winter weather.

The DSNY's fleet of more than 700 salt spreaders was positioned to hit the roads as soon as the first flakes fell, and the department said it's fully stocked with more than 700 million pounds of salt.

"Snow has (finally!) started in most of the City, and our Salt Spreaders are rolling to keep all streets open and safe," it posted on social media Saturday afternoon.

Officials across the Tri-State Area are urging people to stay home. Crews in White Plains treated roads with brine Friday, saying the first precipitation will turn it to a salty liquid that helps with plowing.

Metro-North Railroad also has specialized equipment ready to keep tracks clear.

"We're not planning on cancelling any service at this point in time," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi.

Road crews say they're thankful the first storm of the season is making its debut on a weekend -- instead of a weekday commute.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm track and timing, as well as snow total projections and more.