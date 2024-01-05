New York City preparing for winter storm with mountain of salt to keep streets from getting too messy

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation is closely monitoring the forecast as the Tri-State Area gears up for the impending winter storm this weekend.

DSNY is preparing a mountain of salt and salt spreaders, which are expected to hit the streets as soon as precipitation starts falling.

Thousands of sanitation workers will be on hand to run the salt spreaders. Brine is not expected to be part of the preparations, since it's less effective against slushy, messy snow.

"Given where the forecast is now in New York City for like a rain/snow mix, but not a significant amount of accumulation, we're expecting our operation is largely going to be focused on spreading salt on every street in the city just so that the roads don't get slippery. We'll start that Saturday afternoon when the precipitation starts and that operation will run through the end of the precipitation on Sunday," said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tisch said DSNY will be prepared to pivot to using plows if the forecast calls for two or more inches of snow.

