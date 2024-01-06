Tri-State Area residents stock up on storm essentials, as road crews prepare to respond

Tri-State Area gearing up for first serious snowfall in years

Tri-State Area gearing up for first serious snowfall in years

Tri-State Area gearing up for first serious snowfall in years

NEW YORK -- People across the Tri-State Area are preparing for the first significant winter snowstorm in a few years.

Residents are stocking up, as road and utility crews make sure they're ready to respond.

New Jersey stocking up on storm essentials

Dozens of trucks and plows are geared up in Passaic City, New Jersey, where the roads aren't the only concern.

"Depending on which Google search you do, either the fifth or the ninth most densely populated city in the nation, so with that you get a lot of walkers, you have a lot of congestion, you get a lot of accidents," Passaic Deputy Police Chief Luis Gentile told CBS New York's Christine Sloan on Friday night.

City officials anticipate using between 50 to 100 tons of salt for this storm.

"We usually put it down before it lands," Gentile said. "Then, you see how the storms hit -- you need the plow, put a little more salt, depending on the storm."

Read More: New Jersey residents stock up on staples ahead of weekend winter storm

In Bergen County, Stew Leonards Store Manager Kevin Kinney was making sure the top 20 list of popular foods remain in stock.

"All storm food, so quesadillas... All comfort foods, soups to keep you warm," he said. "There is macaroni and cheese."

There were plenty of shovels and scrapers at the store, too. Joyce and Bob Huggins knew what they needed.

"We have some staples, in case the weather does turn bad. We have some milk, some eggs, we have to still get bread," he said.

New York road crews ready to respond

Officials across the Tri-State Area are telling everyone to stay home. Crews in White Plains, New York were treating roads with brine, saying the first precipitation will turn it to a salty liquid that helps with plowing.

While snow totals aren't expected to be as impressive in New York City, everyone from the Department of Sanitation to the MTA are preparing for whatever comes our way.

It has been 690 days since the city received more than an inch of snow, and New York's strongest say they're more ready than ever to tackle winter weather.

The Sanitation Department's fleet of more than 700 salt spreaders will be positioned to hit the roads as soon as the first flakes fall, and the department is fully stocked with more than 700 million pounds of salt.

Read More: New York City preparing for winter storm with mountain of salt to keep streets from getting too messy

Metro-North Railroad also has specialized equipment ready to keep tracks clear.

"We're not planning on cancelling any service at this point in time," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi.

Road crews across the area say they should have a good handle on the roads, and they're thankful the first storm of the season is making its debut on a weekend -- instead of a weekday commute.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm track and timing, as well as snow total projections and more.