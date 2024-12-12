1 person killed in small plane crash on I-684 in Westchester County

HARRISON. N.Y. -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed on Interstate-684 in Westchester County on Thursday night.

New York State Police said two people were on the plane when it went down at around 7 p.m. in the town of Harrison. They said 684 is closed on the northbound side at Exit 2 and on the southbound side at Exit 3, adding local detours are in place.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement the crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which the Department of Environmental Conservation was working to contain and clean up.

She added, "My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual."

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.