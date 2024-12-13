New York flight instructor killed in I-684 plane crash was an "extremely cautious pilot," his family says

Flight instructor killed in I-684 plane crash in New York, family says

HARRISON, N.Y. -- The man killed in a small plane crash on I-684 near New York's Westchester County Airport has been identified as Yankele Friedman, a 32-year-old flight instructor who was with a student when the aircraft went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the Dec. 12 crash on the highway in Harrison, but said Friday preliminary information points to engine failure.

Man killed was an experienced flight instructor, his family says

A small plane crash on Interstate-684 in Westchester County, New York. Dec. 12, 2024. CBS News New York

Friedman had over 1,000 hours of flying experience before the crash landing, his father Samuel Friedman told CBS News New York.

"It was a new plane, brand new plane," he said.

According to FlightAware, the plane was en route to Westchester County Airport after it took off from Linden Airport in New Jersey. New York State Police said the plane was just over a mile from the airport in Westchester when it crashed.

A student flying with Friedman survived the plane crash, his father said. No one on the ground was hurt.

"I heard from the police, that the engine stopped working," he said. "The student survived. A miracle."

"He was hospitalized yesterday. I don't know if he still is. I know people were talking to him and he was fine. So, that's good news," said Joshua Friedman, Yankele's brother.

"He loved to take people flying"

The man killed in a small plane crash on I-684 near New York's Westchester County Airport on Dec. 12, 2024 has been identified as Yankele Friedman, a 32-year-old flight instructor. CBS News New York

According to the family, Friedman gave private flight lessons to people who speak Yiddish and also took his large family on flights.

"He loved to take people flying. He would take everybody flying, close friends, everybody. He was extremely, extremely cautious pilot. Always used to explain everything and go over every, single detail on how many extra steps he would take about being cautious," Joshua Friedman said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement, "My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual."

A twin, Friedman was the oldest of 12 siblings and leaves behind a 13-year-old child.