Watch Live: Sheraton Crossroads Hotel implosion in Mahwah, New Jersey

The Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah, New Jersey will come crashing down in a controlled implosion today.

The demolition of the iconic glass and steel building on International Boulevard off NJ-17 and I-287 is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

You can watch it live on CBS News New York in the player above.

Where to watch the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel implosion?

Mahwah Township says the Sheraton hotel site is closed to all non-credentialed personnel. So you should not attempt to enter the site from Route 17, Mountainside Avenue, the Jaguar Land Rover exit, via the Ramapo River or any other direction to see the implosion.

Keep in mind, the hotel is on private property and the demolition is not sponsored by the town. Security and/or police will be on site to remove trespassers, officials say.

The township says there are several other locations with at least a partial view of the Sheraton, but they are closed to vehicles. So walking may be the only option.

Remember, you can livestream the implosion on CBS News New York.

Highway and road closures for Mahwah hotel implosion

There are road closures surrounding the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel site, and they will remain in place until the all clear is given after the implosion Saturday morning, officials say.

According to the township:

Access to Stag Hill Road will be closed to non-residential vehicular traffic at the Mountainside Ave intersection. All non-residential vehicles will be sent back onto Route 17 South.

Geiger Road will be closed to non-residential vehicular traffic.

First Street, Meadow Avenue at State Street, Long Avenue, Johnson Avenue, Catherine Avenue, Brook Street, Strysko Avenue, Sustack Place and South Street will be closed to non-residential vehicular traffic.

New Jersey State Police will be patrolling the local highways from 5:00 a.m. until after the "all clear" is given post-implosion. No one will be permitted to park on the shoulders of Routes 17 or 287 prior to the implosion (slated for approximately 7:30 am). They will ask anyone parked to move. If there is non-compliance, they will tow away vehicles. Anywhere from 15 to several minutes prior to the implosion, the State Police will slow and then completely stop all highway vehicular traffic in the vicinity of the Sheraton site. The traffic will be stopped until the "all clear" signal is given from the implosion director. This could be anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes after the event.

Maps of Mahwah road closures

Numerous roads are closed in Mahwah, New Jersey for the demolition of the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel. Mahwah Township

