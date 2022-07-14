Surfer attacked by shark at Smith Point says adrenaline kicked in when he saw bloody leg

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Following a series of shark attacks, Suffolk County is strengthening safety in the water.

Some county beaches, including Robert Moses State Park, were closed Thursday morning because of the incidents.

One of the shark attack victims spoke with CBS2's Jennifer McLogan in his first TV interview about the experience.

"It hit me and it knocked me just off my board, because it was behind me and threw me to the right. I saw it when I turned over. I saw the dorsal fin, I saw it's bite and I was like oh, this is a shark," surfer Shawn Donnelly said.

Donnelly was on his favorite surfboard waiting for a wave Wednesday morning at Smith Point Beach when a 5-foot sand tiger shark surrounded him.

Adrenaline kicked in when Donnelly saw his bloody calf.

"It came under me and it was just right next to me and I just slapped at it. Got lucky, got it and the wave was right behind me and just paddled in as hard as I could. Wave took me straight to the beach," he said.

It happened early in the day when no lifeguards were on duty yet. Donnelly limped to a park ranger booth and one called 911.

Later in the day, a shark bit an Arizona tourist off Fire Island.

There's been an unprecedented increase of sharks in the area. Experts say it's due to the clean water habitat and bait fish luring sharks close to shore.

Ocean lovers said they respect the sharks and are willing to share.

"It's their house. We go there to play and have fun," Donnelly said. "I'd like to get back in as soon as possible. Doctor said like a week for it all to heal up and I'd love to be back out."

Two lifeguards who were recently bitten by sharks are returning to work.

Though shark bikes are rare, drones are up, lifeguards are on alert, and spotters are on shore and in the water.