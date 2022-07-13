Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after possible shark bite on Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. - A man is being treated for a possible shark bite on Long Island. 

It happened in Smith Point County Park Wednesday morning. 

Emergency responders took the man to an area hospital. 

He told them that he'd been attacked by a shark. 

Swimming at the Smith Point Beach was temporarily closed following the incident. 

Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone is expected to release more details in a morning news conference. 

Just last Friday, a 17-year-old lifeguard was bitten near Ocean Beach on Fire Island. 

There have been several recent shark sightings on Long Island, prompting lifeguards to be on increased patrol.

The increase in shark sightings is indicative of the waters in our area improving, experts say. 

"It means our waters are healthy and clean," said Stony Brook University Marine Sciences Center manager Chris Paparo.

