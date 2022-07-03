Suffolk County officials: Lifeguard recovering after being attacked by a shark at Smith Point Beach

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- A lifeguard is recovering following a shark attack in the waters off Suffolk County on Sunday.

It happened at Smith Point Beach, where CBS2's Thalia Perez says officials have shut the beach down.

Officials said the lifeguard was rushed to the hospital, where he received stitches. He was said to be in very good spirits. Officials added they are monitoring the water for any other shark sightings.

It was a typical beautiful beach day when officials say the lifeguard was attacked and bitten by a shark at around 10:15 a.m. They said Zach Gallo was participating in a training exercise in the water when the shark bit him on the chest and hand.

"We are very grateful he is doing well. I just spoke to him a short time ago," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "We have never had an incident like this occur. Hopefully, we never will again."

Bellone said immediately following the attack, there was a shark sighting and it's unclear if it was the same shark.

But for now, the Suffolk County Department of Parks has temporarily shut down Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches to swimmers.

Both are expected to reopen Monday.