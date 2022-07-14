Shark spotted at Tobay Beach on Long Island

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Officials on Long Island are again warning beachgoers and swimmers to be on alert after a shark was spotted Thursday at Tobay Beach in Oyster Bay.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, it comes after yet another shark attack was reported.

Police and lifeguards evacuated the beach and red flags went up at around 1:20 p.m. in response to a shark sighting or possibly multiple shark sightings.

No injuries were reported. The evacuations were out of an abundance of caution.

Robert Moses State Park was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to a shark sighting.