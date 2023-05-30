Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark's score for "Shucked" earns Tony Award nomination

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Shane McAnally
Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Shane McAnally 02:43

NEW YORK -- Shane McAnally is Tony Award-nominated for Best Original Score, along with his co-composer Brandy Clark, for the new musical "Shucked." 

Both McAnally and Clark are known as country music singer-songwriters. Their first Broadway show lands them in the spotlight. 

CBS2's Dana Tyler sat down with McAnally, who talks about the critical acclaim and audience reaction to a musical about corn.

Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.