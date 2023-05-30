Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark's score for "Shucked" earns Tony Award nomination
NEW YORK -- Shane McAnally is Tony Award-nominated for Best Original Score, along with his co-composer Brandy Clark, for the new musical "Shucked."
Both McAnally and Clark are known as country music singer-songwriters. Their first Broadway show lands them in the spotlight.
CBS2's Dana Tyler sat down with McAnally, who talks about the critical acclaim and audience reaction to a musical about corn.
Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.
