Some Paterson and Prospect Park, N.J. residents exasperated by sewage-like smell

Residents along the border of Paterson and Prospect Park in New Jersey are noticing an odd and unfortunate odor. The smell of sewage has crept into homes there, and has been lingering for months.

Just about everyone who lives on Hopper Street tells a similar story. Some say the awful smell arrived in and around homes in the spring, while others say they started to notice it in the summer.

One side of Hopper Street is in Prospect Park and the other is in Paterson.

Paterson officials say the Department of Public Works investigated the odor last week but were unable to identify the source. They said they're following up to investigate the issue further.

"This is insane. It really is"

Cashmere McClain showed CBS News New York's Nick Caloway around his family's Prospect Park house. Upon walking in, the odor was immediate, and got worse in the bathroom.

"And there it is. You can't not smell that," McClain said. "It's very strong."

In fact, the stench on Tuesday was overwhelming. McClain said he figures the sewage-like smell was coming from the toilet or the drains, but it was hard to tell.

After just a few minutes, they headed for fresh air outside, but even outdoors the sewage odor was still there.

"This is insane. It really is," McCLain said.

"Nobody should have to live like this"

Next door, Sylvanna McPherson said she spends most of her time outside, because the smell indoors is just too much.

"It's horrible, because nobody should have to live like this. We have to clean with bleach to get the smell out. We have to use air fresheners," McPherson said.

People who live in the immediate area say the smell is worse some days than others, sometimes depending on the heat. Caloway said the odor on Tuesday was obvious.

Neighbors said they are worried about the long-term health effects of being exposed to it.

"The smell is so strong, and it gives you headaches, you know? So we don't know what it is," Paterson resident Kelven Scott said.

Many who live on Hopper Street said they've spent thousands of dollars on cleaners and plumbers to try and remedy the issue.

After several months, they're running out of hope.