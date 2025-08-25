Mystery compost releasing unbearable odor across Long Island neighborhood, homeowners say

Something stinks on Long Island amid complaints about an overpowering smell coming from a property that triggered a state environmental investigation.

The 45-acre property in Calverton, that was one a tree farm, has allegedly become a dumping ground, but for what? The landowner says organic compost, but neighbors worry the stench engulfing their homes is from toxic trash.

Site is a dumping ground for something, neighbors say

The former tree farm on Youngs Road was sold to the owner of a Nassau County recycling plant. Over the past months, neighbors have taken pictures of trucks dumping what they say is questionable compost on the once-pristine property.

"It's horrible, and the trucks were coming in at 6 in the morning, dumping," said Harvey Nichols.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said it is measuring the stockpiles and trying to determine what the contents are.

The Town of Riverhead, meanwhile, issued the landowner 11 violations from the town attorney and fire marshal.

"We put a stop-work order out and they're no longer allowed to bring anything else into the property. They're not allowed to process anything on the property," Riverhead Supervisor Timothy Hubbard said.

The landowner's attorneys said he is taking in organic material and will plant trees at the site. They blamed the stench on a fire that destroyed a nearby recycling plant in June.

The landowner declined an interview with CBS News New York and said he will answer any charges on Sept. 9 when he is due in court.

Neighbors report health problems from overwhelming odor

Many residents have been closing their windows and canceling backyard plans because of the choking odors emanating throughout their neighborhood.

Michael and Jackie Maresca said it has become difficult to breathe.

"My granddaughter has cystic fibrosis and that is a very big concern," Jackie Maresca said.

Herings Farm said the smells are harming their animals by triggering health issues like runny eyes and noses.

Calverton civic groups want the groundwater and air tested.

"My grandson, he's 6 years old. I went to the town meeting and I let them know that he's been waking up with bloody noses," Katie Briaenza said. "At the end of the day, we're human beings. We matter."

Besides strong odors, residents also lodged complains with the town about a surge in pests and rodents.