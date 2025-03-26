Concerns over NYC's involuntary removal policy Mental health and homelessness are major concerns for public safety in New York City. Recently released data from the Adams Administration showed the efficacy of the Mayor's involuntary removal policy giving police the authority to take people experiencing a mental health crisis directly to treatment. But the program is drawing criticism from some members of the city council in a new report, finding racial disparities as well as a lack in the treatment promised. CBS News law enforcement expert Richard Esposito weighs in report's findings, and explains how the program works.