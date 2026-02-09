New Yorkers bundle up as officials expand safety efforts amid freezing weather

New Yorkers are trying their best to stay warm as frigid weather continues to have a chokehold on the Tri-State Area.

The National Weather Service said the temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees below average. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently said it was warmer in some parts of Antarctica compared to the Big Apple.

The area is under a cold alert Monday morning, and workers are doing what they can to protect themselves from the brutal weather.

A coffee cart operator, who was bundled head-to-toe, said it's unbelievable out.

"My hands are frozen. It's not possible to work," he said.

Another woman said she wore multiple layers to brave the cold.

"I have triple layers on, and I'm just like, it's hard for me to talk because my eyes are watering," she said.

Mayor Mamdani expands warming resources

The mayor said an additional 60 hotel shelter units are being used to help people stay out of the bitter cold. There are also now 12 school-based warming centers and 33 warming buses throughout the five boroughs.

At least 150 more outreach workers were deployed, along with 50 school nurses. Officials said 311 wait times were also cut in half to help New Yorkers who didn't have a warm place to stay.

"What we're doing at this time is doubling down on all of our efforts to connect any New Yorker who's outside with shelter, with warmth, and with safety," Mamdani said Saturday.

How to stay safe during cold weather

Doctors say it's important to wear proper clothing because frostbite and hypothermia could develop in a number of minutes. Gloves, scarves, hats and heavy jackets are among the essentials.

Those with diabetes or nerve damage are especially at risk of not noticing the symptoms.

If you have to travel, keep a blanket and emergency supplies in your car. Check the tire pressure as it can drop in extreme cold, and don't let the gas tank drop below a quarter tank.