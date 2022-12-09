Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Parents petition as pickleball players take over NYC playground
Parents petition as pickleball players take over NYC playground 01:57

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park.

Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.

READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parks

The city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.

The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 10:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.