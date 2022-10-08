Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parks

NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.

The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.

Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land.

"I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."

Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and not breaking any rules.

"Like any park, it's first-come-first-serve basis," he told CBS2's Dave Carlin. "It's one of these shared spaces, and everyone's vying for the same amount of space."

At Seravalli Playground, also in the West Village, it can all feel too close for comfort.

"Let's say we're playing knock-out in basketball and the ball goes over there. It would affect their game and our game at the same time," one child said.

Some parents have signed a petition saying kids need to be the priority.

"A lot of people in the area, a lot of the families in the area feel pretty strongly that this space really needs to be mostly reserved for the kids," Chelsea resident Katie Bikel said.

David Cooper has a permit for the soccer games he organizes and wants city workers out to referee which activities go where and for how long.

"It's so out-of-control at this point. It would be helpful if they had a parks and rec officer or someone here kind of organizing it," he said.

The City Parks Department told CBS2 there must be a "balance of access" for various sports and activities. City officials and politicians say they are working together to find alternative spaces in the area to establish designated pickleball courts.