Mou Hu accused of throwing brick through window at State Sen. Iwen Chu's Brooklyn office

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of smashing the front window of a state senator's office in Brooklyn.

A surveillance image from Friday morning shows a man throwing a brick through the window of Sen. Iwen Chu's office on Hamilton Parkway.

Police say the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mou Hu, ran off, but he was caught and arrested later that day.

Police say staff members and other employees were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

In a statement, the senator called the incident "an inexcusable act of violence," saying in part, "This is not just an attack on my office but everyone we serve."

First published on July 15, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

