Security beefed up across NYC's mass transit system amid Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK - The MTA is also taking extra measures to keep the public safe, even though officials said there's no credible threat at this time.

"We have increased our presence at the major transportation terminals and throughout the transit system," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Lieber and transit police officials laid out the details of their plan Friday morning.

"Not only do we have the NYPD and MTA PD but based on Governor Hochul's action, the state police and national guard are also present," Lieber said.

"This is all about increasing our presence and our footprint around the city, not only in the subway system, as a deterrent, and to reassure the public that we're here for them," NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

Before the briefing, Lieber walked throughout Grand Central Terminal, thanking the officers, troopers and National Guardsmen and women stationed there Friday.

MTA Police Chief John Mueller joined Friday's briefing. He was in Israel on October 7th when Hamas first attacked.

"I think I would describe it with one word: Surreal. We awoke to air ride sirens early in the morning. And then there was heavy bombing," Mueller said. "What the Israeli people are going through right now is something we don't want to happen, ever, by any means or measure in the United States."

When asked if his experience in Israel impacted his level of preparedness Friday, Mueller responded simply.

"Absolutely," he said.