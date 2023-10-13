NYPD orders all on-duty officers to report in uniform Friday after former Hamas chief calls for protests, but no credible threats to NYC

NYPD stepping up patrols after former Hamas chief calls for protests

NEW YORK -- All NYPD officers reporting for duty Friday will be in full uniform as police step up patrols across New York City after a former Hamas chief called for protests across the Muslim world.

Although officials said there are no credible threats, New Yorkers and commuters will likely notice a greater security presence at schools, places of worship, transit hubs and in key neighborhoods, which were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the MTA is expected to make an announcement at Grand Central about its efforts amid possible threats, while protests over Israel's war with Hamas are also expected to continue Friday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the National Guard to help protect transit hubs and said she directed New York State Police to ramp up security at yeshivas, synagogues, museums and other gathering places.

"We want to reiterate to New Yorkers, there's no reason to feel afraid. No one should feel they have to alter their normal lives or their routines," said Hochul.

Still, some Jewish parents told CBS New York they were debating whether to send their kids to school Friday.

A Jewish preschool in Brooklyn Heights said it told parents they can keep their kids home, but it will be open with added security and police parked outside.