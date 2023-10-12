Jewish, Palestinian communities stepping up security amid warfare between Israel and Hamas

NEW YORK - Some Jewish parents are debating whether to keep their kids home tomorrow after a former Hamas chief called for protests across the Muslim world.

CBS2 Investigative Reporter Tim McNicholas is looking into how the heightened alert is affecting the Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Law enforcement leaders say there are currently no credible threats the Tri-State Area, but that's not stopping mosques or schools and synagogues from increasing security.

“There are no specific, credible threats to New York City. We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution.” pic.twitter.com/6mZ4sf7v6P — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2023

There are some new additions to the Kiddie Corner Pre-School at Congregation B'nai Avraham. An NYPD car is now parked outside the Brooklyn Heights preschool and synagogue. Rabbi Aaron Raskin said he'll be adding more private security guards too.

"We have told our parents if you wish, you can keep your children home, that's OK. But we as an institution, as a Jewish institution will stay open," Raskin said.

Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD has directed all members scheduled for duty to report in uniform in anticipation of possible protests, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's working with state police to increase security.

"I went to the intelligence center. I said, let's ramp up every known area, possible target, whether its a yeshiva, synagogue, or we have so many museums and gathering places," Hochul said.

Statement of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Regarding Continued Precautions Being Taken in New Jersey Due to the Terrorist Attacks in Israel. pic.twitter.com/eqnTruqO3s — Attorney General Matt Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) October 12, 2023

The Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, N.J. normally keeps their doors unlocked, but now the staff said they're now only buzzing people in.

Fedah Mohammed described a phone call to the center Thursday.

"Saying really inappropriate things to us, and then he said long live Israel, and then he hung up," Mohammed said.

Mohammed said local mosques are adding security for Friday prayer.

The Jewish Security Alliance has also sent out suggestions on security measures to keep community centers safe.