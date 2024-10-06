Mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs defends son in statement, says he is no "monster"

The mother of the embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs released a statement Sunday defending her son against the criminal charges and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct he is currently facing while in federal custody in New York.

Combs, 54, has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on Sept. 17 to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a statement released through her lawyers, Janice Smalls Combs says it has been "unbearable" to witness "what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence."

She then mentions that her son "has made mistakes in his past" and refers to an episode caught on security video that appeared to show Combs attacking singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. In May, Combs apologized for the incident, saying his behavior was "inexcusable" and that he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

In November, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and abuse during their relationship; he denied the accusations. They reached a settlement the following day.

The indictment against Combs refers to the incident caught by the hotel security cameras. According to the indictment, Combs attempted to bribe a hotel security staff member who intervened in the incident to keep them quiet.

"My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel's surveillance showed otherwise," Janice Smalls Combs says in the statement. "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son's civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend's lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt."

She adds that it has been "agonizing" to see people joke about her son's situation "over lies and misconceptions."

At the end of the statement, she asks fans and the public "to not judge him before you've had the chance to hear his side."

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be," she says. "I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated."

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that since 2008 Combs has been part of a criminal organization that engaged in or attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice and other offenses.

Prosecutors accused Combs of using his business empire as a criminal enterprise to conceal his alleged abuse of women at events Combs referred to as "Freak Offs."

"The 'Freak Offs' sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, of the Southern District of New York, told reporters when the indictment was unsealed.

On Oct. 1, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee said he was representing 120 accusers who have come forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against Combs. Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.