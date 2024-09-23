Sean "Diddy" Combs' music streams jump after arrest and indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs' music catalog saw a jump in streams after he was arrested and charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering last week.

The industry data and analytics company Luminate said the music mogul's music – under his many monikers including Diddy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy – saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.

An increase in streaming numbers following controversy is not uncommon. After a documentary about R. Kelly accused the R&B singer of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls, his numbers nearly doubled.

Combs was arrested on Sept. 17 and held without bail after he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years "to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in New York City.

The music mogul remains in federal custody at a Brooklyn detention center until his trial for sex trafficking charges.

Notorious for its horrible conditions —inmates won a $10 million class action settlement after enduring frigid conditions during an 8-day blackout in 2019— the waterfront industrial complex, MDC Brooklyn, houses 1,200 inmates.

Combs joins other high-profile inmates, such as singer R. Kelly, fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, rapper Ja Rule —even Al Sharpton served a brief stint— who were held at the same federal detention center.

Combs has faced a number of lawsuits in recent months involving allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse and violence. Combs and his representatives have denied all the accusations.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and abuse during their relationship; he denied the accusations. They reached a settlement the following day.

and contributed to this report.