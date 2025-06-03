Hotel security officer testifies Sean "Diddy" Combs paid $100,000 for video showing assault of Cassie Ventura

Jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial heard from a man Tuesday who worked at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was seen on video attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Eddy Garcia testified Combs paid him $100,000 for that video because he feared if it got out, he'd be ruined. Garcia testified under an immunity order. He worked in private security at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in March, 2016.

"Off the record, it's bad"

Garcia told the jury Combs' personal assistant Kristina Khorram reached out to try and see security video of the incident. Garcia testified he couldn't show her, but said "off the record, it's bad."

Garcia testified he spoke with Combs over the phone and Combs sounded "very nervous" and "was talking very fast." Garcia said he apologized, but also told Combs he couldn't show him.

Eventually, during another phone call with Combs, Garcia testified that Combs explained something like this would ruin him, and that he would take care of Garcia in exchange for his help.

Garcia told the jury he reached out to his boss, who said he would sell it for $50,000. When he told Combs, Garcia said Combs referred to him as "Eddy my Angel."

Garcia said he dropped off a USB drive, signed a non-disclosure agreement, and a document saying there were no other copies. He described Combs as "excited. Just looked happy."

$100,000 payment for the video, Garcia testifies

When Garcia expressed concerns about the potential for a police report to be filed, Combs told him not to worry about it, and FaceTimed Ventura who told Garcia she had a movie coming out and that she wanted this to go away.

Combs ended up doubling the money to $100,000, Garcia told the jury. Garcia said $50,000 went to his boss, another security officer got $20,000, and he kept $30,000.

Garcia testified that Combs reached out a few weeks later saying "Happy Easter, Eddy my Angel, God is Good. God put you in my life for a reason."

Garcia said Combs then asked if anyone has inquired about the video, or the incident. Garcia said the answer was no, and Combs told him to reach out if he ever needed anything.

Garcia said he reached out a year or two later to Combs via Instagram to inquire about any employment opportunities in security, but he never heard back.

The former chief financial officer of Bad Boy Entertainment also took the stand Tuesday, describing how Combs' personal bank accounts and finances at Combs' companies worked. Asked by the defense if he had ever seen Combs commit crimes, he answered no.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five counts he's facing.