Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant testifies, "When he was happy, I was safe"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial continued Monday with the cross examination of one of his former employees.

An ex-personal assistant testifying under the pseudonym "Mia" kept her head down and avoided making eye contact as she took the stand for a third day.

She alleges Combs, then her boss, physically, verbally and sexually abused her.

Defense asks about texts, social media videos

On cross, the defense brought up a text she sent Combs after she stopped working for him which said she had a nightmare that she was stuck in an elevator with R. Kelly but Combs had saved her.

Referring to the text about the nightmare, the defense asked Mia, "He's your actual savior, the person who allegedly terrorized you and gave you PTSD?"

As part of her job, she testified she had to take videos of Combs. The defense asked if she ever took any videos of Combs' alleged rage and she explained she did not because it would have broken confidentiality.

The defense also continued to show jurors loving texts, social media posts, and a video Mia made for Combs' birthday.

"When he was happy, I was safe"

On re-direct, prosecutors asked her if posting on social media was part of her job, including posting to her personal account about Combs and his companies, to which she answered said, yes, because not doing so would have gotten her in trouble.

When asked why she didn't post about the bad times, she explained that's not what social media was for, and that she would try and keep Combs happy because, "When he was happy, I was safe."

A woman who works at the Beverly Hills Hotel took the stand next and went through some of Combs' hotel bills, including fees for candles, oil damage, and deep cleaning.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.