Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant testifies anonymously, says mogul sexually assaulted her multiple times

Another former employee of Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stand Thursday in his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

Through tears, she told the jury the music mogul sexually assaulted her multiple times.

"Mia" described tumultuous time working for Combs

The woman testified under the pseudonym Mia, and told the jury her job as a personal assistant to Combs was to protect him at all times.

She said he treated her like his "best friend" and "working partner," and sometimes, she testified, "like I was a worthless piece of crap."

Mia also testified her salary was $65,000, she once went five days without sleep, and alleges she couldn't leave Combs' homes without permission.

Read more: Cassie Ventura gives birth 2 weeks after testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial

Mia told the jury Combs threw a bowl of spaghetti and a computer at her, would threaten her job, and allegedly sexually assaulted her sporadically throughout her employment. One time, she alleges she woke up in a bunk bed to him on top of her.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Combs, she testified, "No," and told the jury through sobs she felt "terrified and confused and ashamed."

After detailing other alleged sexual assaults, Mia was asked why she didn't tell him no, to which she responded, "I couldn't tell him no about a sandwich, about anything. There was no way I could tell him no," adding, "I knew his power and control" and "I didn't want to lose everything I worked so hard for."

"I believed Puff's authority was above the police"

Mia testified she witnessed Combs abuse then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, saying she watched him "crack her head open," and when Mia jumped on his back during that incident she says he threw her into a wall and "realized we're in real danger."

As for why she never called police, Mia said, "I believed Puff's authority was above the police."

Mia is expected to be back on the stand on Friday.

Criminal defense attorney Donte Mills, who is not involved in the case, said, "I'm still waiting for that shoe to drop, where it shows that all of this bad boy, everything else was put together so that these sexual activities can exist, can continue, that drugs can be delivered, that people can be brought in. It has to be bigger than these isolated situations."

Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, is facing five counts, including racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.