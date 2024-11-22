Sean "Diddy" Combs appears in NYC court, seeking bail

NEW YORK — A federal judge is deciding whether to release Sean "Diddy" Combs on bail as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs, 55, has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since he was arrested in September.

Combs' lawyers argue for release on $50 million bail

His mother and children were inside the federal courtroom in Lower Manhattan on Friday afternoon for his pre-trial hearing.

Lawyers for the billionaire mogul asked the court to release him on $50 million bail, claiming he would stay in a three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side and pay for private security to monitor him 24/7 while restricting his visitors and communications.

Prosecutors argued Combs' past actions show he cannot be trusted to refrain from contacting witnesses if released, claiming he has already tried to influence the public opinion, contact witnesses and has continuously defied directions from his own attorneys.

Friday, the judge instructed both the prosecution and defense to submit letters by noon on Monday outlining which forms of communications would be appropriate for Combs to use if released. He is expected to make a decision on the bail application next week.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

His trial is slated to begin May 5.

Friday's hearing was the second time Combs was in court this week. On Tuesday, a judge blocked prosecutors from using as evidence papers that were seized from his cell during a jail-wide sweep for contraband and weapons.