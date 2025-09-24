Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old on e-bike dies after collision with truck in Scotch Plains, N.J., police say

By
Alecia Reid
Alecia Reid
Reporter, CBS New York
Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.
Read Full Bio
Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

A teenager died in a crash in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Mountain Avenue and Mountainview Avenue.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy on an e-bike collided with a landscaping truck. The victim was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

The truck driver stopped a short distance from the scene of the crash and is fully cooperating with investigators, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the collision, and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Scotch Plains Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at (908) 322-7100, ext. 103 or 104.

In a statement, Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo said counselors will be available to support students and staff.

"At moments like this, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community, to support one another, to lean on each other, and to show compassion in the face of tragedy," Losardo said, in part. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they endure the unimaginable."

Alecia Reid

Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue