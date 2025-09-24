13-year-old on e-bike dies after collision with truck in Scotch Plains, N.J., police say

A teenager died in a crash in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Mountain Avenue and Mountainview Avenue.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy on an e-bike collided with a landscaping truck. The victim was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

The truck driver stopped a short distance from the scene of the crash and is fully cooperating with investigators, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the collision, and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Scotch Plains Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at (908) 322-7100, ext. 103 or 104.

In a statement, Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo said counselors will be available to support students and staff.

"At moments like this, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community, to support one another, to lean on each other, and to show compassion in the face of tragedy," Losardo said, in part. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they endure the unimaginable."