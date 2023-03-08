Sayfullo Saipov jurors expected to begin death penalty deliberations

NEW YORK - Jurors are expected to start deliberating Wednesday over whether Sayfullo Saipov should get the death penalty.

He was convicted in January for killing eight people on the West Side bike path in 2017.

The jury heard closing arguments in the penalty phase Tuesday.

The prosecution said Saipov is a "proud terrorist" who deserves the highest punishment.

Meanwhile, the defense said "meeting death with death is not the answer."