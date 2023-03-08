Watch CBS News
Sayfullo Saipov jurors expected to begin death penalty deliberations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Jurors are expected to start deliberating Wednesday over whether Sayfullo Saipov should get the death penalty. 

He was convicted in January for killing eight people on the West Side bike path in 2017

The jury heard closing arguments in the penalty phase Tuesday. 

The prosecution said Saipov is a "proud terrorist" who deserves the highest punishment. 

Meanwhile, the defense said "meeting death with death is not the answer." 

