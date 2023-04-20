Watch CBS News
Grammy winner Samara Joy honored by ArtsWestchester

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy returned to her roots Wednesday as she was honored by ArtsWestchester.

The nonprofit arts council has promoted Joy's music since her days at Purchase College.

The 23-year-old Bronx native won Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Album in February.

"I'm really grateful to ArtsWestchester and the entire organization for giving us opportunity not only to perform, but to see music and to see artists come through the neighborhood and the community and really foster that love for the arts and for music. So couple years later, couple Grammys later, I'm still very thankful," Joy said.

CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee at the ceremony, which honored 10 individuals and organizations for their contributions to the arts in Westchester.

