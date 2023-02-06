To those her know her, Samara Joy's Grammy wins did not come as a surprise

NEW YORK -- It was a big night at the Grammys for one local artist who grew up in the Bronx.

Jazz singer Samara Joy took home two big awards, including Best New Artist.

Joy has been singing her entire life, all 23 years of it, thanks to growing up in a talented musical family that performed in gospel groups. However, she said she only started singing jazz about six years ago.

Now, with the help of social media and these big wins, she's helping bring new ears to the genre.

Joy performed at the Grammys premiere ceremony, and then she took home the Grammy for Best New Artist.

She also picked up a win for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

"What drew me to jazz was the authenticity of it," Joy said.

Joy attended Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx and sang in the jazz band. She then went on to the jazz studies program at SUNY Purchase, a place she credits for her success.

"From the help of my college, from the help of my parents, who are also here," she said.

"She got real tight with a bunch of fellow students, many of whom actually appeared on stage with her yesterday, so she's not one who forgets people," said Pete Malinverni, a professor at SUNY Purchase.

Malinverni was chair of the jazz studies program and played with Joy just last week. He said he knew she'd win.

"But I knew she was the best of the bunch. I knew that. So when they said her name, I'm like, 'Of course,'" Malinverni said.

In 2019, Joy won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition -- or Sassy Award as it's known -- at NJPAC.

Eight-time Grammy winner Christian McBride was a judge.

"We just couldn't believe the wisdom and years that we felt in her voice," McBride said.

Like many people her age, Joy has a TikTok account. She also has more than 220,000 followers and millions of likes.

McBride said much like a young Wynton Marsalis inspired him when he was a teen, "Young musicians who are 14, 15, 16 years old, they're going to see her singing jazz and go, 'Whoa, I should check this out,'" McBride said.

Joy has a growing fanbase of all ages, much to the delight of those who knew her when.

"For us, it's a great joy ... a Samara Joy," Malinverni said.

Joy said she would like to go back to her public schools in the Bronx to give a performance and start a partnership.

She is performing two nights at Blue Note Jazz Club next week, but, of course, the shows are sold out.