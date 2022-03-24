Saint Peter's Peacocks getting ready for their biggest game yet in NCAA tournament

NEW YORK - The story of the NCAA tournament so far has been the little school from Jersey City advancing to the Sweet 16.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are in Philadelphia for Friday night's game against Purdue, and CBS2 will be with them every step of the way.

Overmyer will be part of the crew making the trip.

You could feel the Peacock pride coming from the student body around campus Wednesday, and it showed in the sendoff. The team left the campus to a rousing ovation.

What? I have been cheering for Saint Peter’s for years. They are my local New Jersey basketball team. Go Peacocks!! pic.twitter.com/lHrGPgW9NL — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2022

Their support stretches beyond campus. Eli Manning tweeted out that he's been a fan of Saint Peter's because they're "my local New Jersey basketball team."

The Peacocks practiced in Philadelphia Thursday, just 90 minutes south of Jersey City. But what they're facing is unlike any David vs. Goliath game they've ever seen. To keep them focused, coach Shaheen Holloway limited their media exposure, allowing them to focus on the job in front of them: Beating Purdue, one of the biggest teams in the tournament.

Saint Peter's average height is only 6'4", the smallest in the dance. When asked how his team physically keeps up with the bigger teams, Holloway said "I got guys from New Jersey and New York. You think we're scared of anything?"

