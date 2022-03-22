Watch CBS News

Share Your Peacock Pride!

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

SHARE YOUR PEACOCK PRIDE!  

The success of the Saint Peter's University men's basketball team has been the biggest story to come out of March Madness this year. The Peacocks, the No. 15 seed in the East Region, pulled off two major upsets to advance to the Sweet 16.

screen-shot-2022-03-22-at-12-41-05-pm.png
CBS2

The players and students are enjoying every bit of their underdog run.  

They're taking on Purdue Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS2. 

Share your photos and videos with us.

Just submit your picture or video below, we may use it on air and online.

Thanks for sharing your Peacock Pride!

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.