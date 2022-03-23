Saint Peter's gearing up for Sweet 16 matchup against Purdue

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Saint Peter's University men's basketball team heads to Philadelphia on Wednesday, as they look to continue their Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament.

The Jersey City Police Department will provide an escort to Philly ahead of Friday night's game against Purdue.

The Peacocks shocking run to the Sweet 16 has brought nationwide attention to the small school.

"I don't know if I ever dreamed of this. This is something that kids dream about when they're young. So just living this opportunity is amazing," guard KC Ndefo said Tuesday.

"We're a 15 seed, we did some things that people didn't think, so we become a Cinderella story. Me personally, I believed in us the whole time," coach Shaheen Holloway said. "I feel like we can plan with anybody, and our guys are proving it right now."

They're getting ready to face some stiff competition. At one point this season, the Purdue Boilmakers were the number one team in the country.

If Saint Peter's wins, it would be another huge upset for a team that doesn't mind being considered the underdog.

