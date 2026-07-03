Sail4th 250 guide with list of tall ships in NYC for Fourth of July weekend

Nava Scoala Mircea, a sailing military training ship of the Romanian Navy, passes through the Bosphorus on July 03, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkiye. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

More than 100 tall ships and navy vessels from around the world have voyaged to New York Harbor to commemorate America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the Fourth of July in historic fashion.

The Sail4th 250 Parade of Tall Ships is set to feature what organizers call "the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships" from 20 countries sailing up the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

It will be a highlight of a week of July Fourth celebrations in New York City.

What is Sail4th 250?

Sail4th 250 is expected to be the largest international maritime gathering in U.S. history.

It officially begins July 3 at 1 p.m., when a parade of Class B tall ships from fleets around the world will sail down the East River from the Hell Gate Bridge near Randall's Island and Astoria, Queens, to the South Street Seaport. The ships will then anchor in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The larger vessels will sail in the main parade of ships on July 4 at 9:30 a.m., after an international aerial review with U.S. and international aircraft flying in formations over the Hudson River. Forty tall ships, 30 U.S. Navy vessels and more will sail from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge before heading back down the river.

"You're going to see 200 planes roar overhead in military flyovers. Over 30 U.S. and allied Navy ships will anchor in a parade of 40 vessels from around the world," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The tall ships will remain docked in New York for public viewing through July 7.

On July 8, four ships will embark on a race to Boston to claim the Five Sisters Cup for the first time since the bicentennial. The race is between four of the five sister ships still in service: Eagle (U.S.), Sagres (Portugal), Mircea (Romania) and, the most recent winner, Gorch Fock (Germany).

You can track all of the ships' locations in real time using this tool from Aqua Map.

Where to watch the July Fourth Parade of Ships

You'll need a view of the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey in order to watch the Sail4th 250 Parade of Tall Ships.

Organizers expect 8-10 million spectators will fill up the 15 miles of shoreline on both sides of the river.

CBS News New York

Tall ships will sail up from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, pass the Statue of Liberty and continue to the George Washington Bridge starting at 9:30 a.m. The parade is expected to last four and a half hours.

If you want a viewing spot directly along the Hudson River, the NYPD says you should use these access points:

West 55th St.

West 44th St.

West 24th St.

West 11th St.

Christopher St.

Laight St.

Riverside Park

Like last month's Knicks championship parade, visitors will need to go through security checkpoints, including bag checks and magnetometers, the NYPD says. Backpacks will not be allowed.

The West Side Highway will also be closed intermittently to vehicular traffic below 59th Street until about 2 p.m.

List of tall ships at Sail4th 250

Here's the list of tall ships in the July Fourth parade in the order they are expected to sail.

Oosterschelde

Type: 164-foot, three-masted topsail schooner

Homeported in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Dutch three-masted schooner Oosterschelde sails into the Veerhaven in Rotterdam on July 31 2025. ROBIN UTRECHT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

USCGC Eagle

Type: 295-foot three-masted barque



Homeported in New London, Connecticut

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Pride of Baltimore II

Type: Reproduction of sharp-built Baltimore Clippers of late-18th and early-19th centuries

Homeported in Maryland

The Pride of Baltimore II sails into harbor during the Grand Parade in Two Harbors, Minn in 2022. Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Ticonderoga

Type: 72-foot classic yacht

Homeported in Greenwich, Connecticut

Ara Libertad

Type: 340-foot, three-masted, steel-hulled full-rigged ship

Homeported in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Argentine Navy frigate ARA Libertad. Alan Diaz / AP

Lynx

Type: 122-foot, square topsail schooner

Homeported in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Esmeralda

Type: 371-foot steel-hulled four-masted barquentine tall ship

Homeported in Valparaiso, Chile

Clearwater

Type: 106-foot, the wooden-hulled sloop

Homeported in New York

Arc Gloria

Type: 212-foot, three-masted barque tall ship

Homeported in Cartagena, Colombia

The Colombian Navy's flagship ARC Gloria on June 14, 2024. PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

American Eagle

Type: 123-foot Gloucester fishing schooner

Homeported in Rockland, Maine

The American Eagle schooner. Whitney Hayward/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Juan Bautista Cambiaso

Type: 177-foot, steel-hulled, three-masted barquentine

Homeported in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Pioneer

Type: Approximately 102-foot, three-masted schooner

Homeported at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City

BAE Guayas (BE-51)

Type: 257-foot long, steel-hulled, three-masted barque

Homeported in Guayaquil, Ecuador

BAE Guayas CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

Liberty Clipper

Type: 125-foot, gaff-rigged schooner

Homeported in Boston, Massachusetts

Liberty Star schooner in Boston Harbour. Romina Amato / Red Bull via Getty Images / Handout

Belle Poule

Type: 123-foot, two-masted schooner

Homeported in Brest, France

The sailing training ship Belle Poule of the French navy is moored at the Neuer Hafen (New Port) basin. FOCKE STRANGMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Tuiga

Type: 93-foot, three-masted, wooden-hull racing schooner

Homeported in Monaco

Gorch Fock

Type: 266-foot-long, three-masted barque tall ship

Homeported in Kiel, Germany

Gorch Fock David Hecker / AP

Walross 4

Type: 55-foot sailing yacht

Homeported in Berlin, Germany

INS Sudarshini

Type: 177-foot three-masted barque

Homeported in Kochi, India

Bowdoin

Type: 88-foot gaff-rigged schooner

Homeported at the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine

The schooner Bowdoin sails into Portland Harbor during the Tall Ship Parade in Portland, Maine Saturday, July 18, 2015. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Amerigo Vespucci

Type: 329-foot, full-rigged, three-masted sail training vessel

Homeported in La Spezia, Italy

The historic training ship Amerigo Vespucci. Emanuela Zampa / Getty Images

Adirondack

Type: 65-foot wood-hull schooner

Homeported in New York

BAP Unión

Type: 378-foot, four-masted, steel-hulled sail training ship



Homeported in Callao, Peru

Tabor Bay

Type: 115-foot schooner

Homeported in Marion, Massachusetts

Dar Mlodziezy

Type: 354-foot, three-masted full-rigged ship

Homeported at Gdynia Maritime University in Poland

The Polish merchant navy training ship Dar Mlodziezy. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images

When and If

Type: 63.5-foot schooner

Homeported in Key West, Florida (winter) and Salem, Massachusetts (summer)

NRP Sagres

Type: 292-foot, three-masted barque



Homeported in Lisbon, Portugal

Lady Maryland

Type: 104-foot gaff-rigged, wood-hulled pungy topsail schooner

Homeported in Baltimore, Maryland

Mircea

Type: 269-foot, three-masted barque

Homeported in Constanta, Romania

Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano Ricardo Arduengo / AP

Mayan

Type: 65-foot wooden staysail schooner

Homeported in California

Juan Sebastián de Elcano

Type: 371-foot, four-masted topsail, steel-hulled barquentine



Homeported in Cadiz, Spain

HMS Gladan

Type: 129-foot-long, two-masted topsail schooner

Homeported in Karlskrona, Sweden

America 2.0

Type: 105-foot, eco-friendly wooden sailing yacht

Homeported in New York City and Key West, Florida

Capitán Miranda

Type: 210-foot, three-masted staysail schooner

Homeported in Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguayan Navy training sail vessel Capitan Miranda, participating on the Magellan-Elcano Tall Ships Race 2023. Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Vela

Type: 112-foot, gaff-rigged schooner

Homeported in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Elissa

Type: 141-foot three-masted iron-hulled barque

Homeported at Galveston Historic Seaport in Texas

Elissa Brett Comer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Angelique

Type: 130-foot gaff topsail ketch

Homeported in Camden, Maine

The tall ship Angelique passes a set of pilings at Sail Boston's Parade of Sail event in Boston Harbor. Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Ernestina-Morissey

Type: 156-foot, two-masted schooner

Homeported in New Bedford, Massachusetts

Harvey Gamage

Type: 131-foot, gaff rigged schooner

Homeported in Portland, Maine Passengers walk along the docks to board the Harvey Gamage. Portland Press Herald

Denis Sullivan

The schooner Denis Sullivan arrived in Boston Harbor after its voyage. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



