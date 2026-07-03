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Sail4th 250 guide with list of tall ships in NYC for Fourth of July weekend

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Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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Nava Scoala Mircea passes through the Bosphorus
Nava Scoala Mircea, a sailing military training ship of the Romanian Navy, passes through the Bosphorus on July 03, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkiye. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

More than 100 tall ships and navy vessels from around the world have voyaged to New York Harbor to commemorate America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the Fourth of July in historic fashion. 

The Sail4th 250 Parade of Tall Ships is set to feature what organizers call "the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships" from 20 countries sailing up the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

It will be a highlight of a week of July Fourth celebrations in New York City. 

What is Sail4th 250?

Sail4th 250 is expected to be the largest international maritime gathering in U.S. history.

It officially begins July 3 at 1 p.m., when a parade of Class B tall ships from fleets around the world will sail down the East River from the Hell Gate Bridge near Randall's Island and Astoria, Queens, to the South Street Seaport. The ships will then anchor in Gravesend, Brooklyn. 

The larger vessels will sail in the main parade of ships on July 4 at 9:30 a.m., after an international aerial review with U.S. and international aircraft flying in formations over the Hudson River. Forty tall ships, 30 U.S. Navy vessels and more will sail from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge before heading back down the river.

"You're going to see 200 planes roar overhead in military flyovers. Over 30 U.S. and allied Navy ships will anchor in a parade of 40 vessels from around the world," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The tall ships will remain docked in New York for public viewing through July 7.

On July 8, four ships will embark on a race to Boston to claim the Five Sisters Cup for the first time since the bicentennial. The race is between four of the five sister ships still in service: Eagle (U.S.), Sagres (Portugal), Mircea (Romania) and, the most recent winner, Gorch Fock (Germany).

You can track all of the ships' locations in real time using this tool from Aqua Map.  

Where to watch the July Fourth Parade of Ships

You'll need a view of the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey in order to watch the Sail4th 250 Parade of Tall Ships.

Organizers expect 8-10 million spectators will fill up the 15 miles of shoreline on both sides of the river.   

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CBS News New York

Tall ships will sail up from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, pass the Statue of Liberty and continue to the George Washington Bridge starting at 9:30 a.m. The parade is expected to last four and a half hours.

If you want a viewing spot directly along the Hudson River, the NYPD says you should use these access points:

  • West 55th St.
  • West 44th St.
  • West 24th St. 
  • West 11th St. 
  • Christopher St. 
  • Laight St. 
  • Riverside Park

Like last month's Knicks championship parade, visitors will need to go through security checkpoints, including bag checks and magnetometers, the NYPD says. Backpacks will not be allowed. 

The West Side Highway will also be closed intermittently to vehicular traffic below 59th Street until about 2 p.m.

List of tall ships at Sail4th 250

Here's the list of tall ships in the July Fourth parade in the order they are expected to sail. 

Oosterschelde

  • Type: 164-foot, three-masted topsail schooner
  • Homeported in Rotterdam, Netherlands
NETHERLANDS-TRANSPORT-HISTORY-HERITAGE
Dutch three-masted schooner Oosterschelde sails into the Veerhaven in Rotterdam on July 31 2025. ROBIN UTRECHT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

USCGC Eagle

  • Type: 295-foot three-masted barque
  • Homeported in New London, Connecticut
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Pride of Baltimore II

  • Type: Reproduction of sharp-built Baltimore Clippers of late-18th and early-19th centuries
  • Homeported in Maryland
Lake Superior Festival of Sail, August 2022, Star Tribune photo
The Pride of Baltimore II sails into harbor during the Grand Parade in Two Harbors, Minn in 2022. Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Ticonderoga

  • Type: 72-foot classic yacht
  • Homeported in Greenwich, Connecticut

Ara Libertad

  • Type: 340-foot, three-masted, steel-hulled full-rigged ship
  • Homeported in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Florida Daily Life
The Argentine Navy frigate ARA Libertad.  Alan Diaz / AP

Lynx

  • Type: 122-foot, square topsail schooner
  • Homeported in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Esmeralda

  • Type: 371-foot steel-hulled four-masted barquentine tall ship
  • Homeported in Valparaiso, Chile

Clearwater

  • Type: 106-foot, the wooden-hulled sloop
  • Homeported in New York

Arc Gloria

  • Type: 212-foot, three-masted barque tall ship
  • Homeported in Cartagena, Colombia
SWEDEN-COLOMBIA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MARITIME
The Colombian Navy's flagship ARC Gloria on June 14, 2024. PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

American Eagle

  • Type: 123-foot Gloucester fishing schooner
  • Homeported in Rockland, Maine
Schooner Race
The American Eagle schooner.  Whitney Hayward/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Juan Bautista Cambiaso

  • Type: 177-foot, steel-hulled, three-masted barquentine
  • Homeported in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Pioneer

  • Type: Approximately 102-foot, three-masted schooner  
  • Homeported at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City 

BAE Guayas (BE-51)

  • Type: 257-foot long, steel-hulled, three-masted barque
  • Homeported in Guayaquil, Ecuador
PERU-SAILING-VOYAGE-VELAS LATINOAMERICANAS
BAE Guayas CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

Liberty Clipper

  • Type: 125-foot, gaff-rigged schooner
  • Homeported in Boston, Massachusetts
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2025
Liberty Star schooner in Boston Harbour. Romina Amato / Red Bull via Getty Images / Handout

Belle Poule

  • Type: 123-foot, two-masted schooner
  • Homeported in Brest, France
GERMANY-FESTIVALS-SAIL-MARITIME
The sailing training ship Belle Poule of the French navy is moored at the Neuer Hafen (New Port) basin. FOCKE STRANGMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Tuiga

  • Type: 93-foot, three-masted, wooden-hull racing schooner
  • Homeported in Monaco

Gorch Fock

  • Type:  266-foot-long, three-masted barque tall ship
  • Homeported in Kiel, Germany
ap100825010745.jpg
Gorch Fock David Hecker / AP

Walross 4

  • Type: 55-foot sailing yacht
  • Homeported in Berlin, Germany

INS Sudarshini

  • Type: 177-foot three-masted barque  
  • Homeported in Kochi, India

Bowdoin

  • Type: 88-foot gaff-rigged schooner
  • Homeported at the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine
Tall Ship Parade
The schooner Bowdoin sails into Portland Harbor during the Tall Ship Parade in Portland, Maine Saturday, July 18, 2015. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Amerigo Vespucci

  • Type: 329-foot, full-rigged, three-masted sail training vessel
  • Homeported in La Spezia, Italy
Italy's Tall Ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' Departs Genoa For 2026 Tour To North America
The historic training ship Amerigo Vespucci.  Emanuela Zampa / Getty Images

Adirondack

  • Type: 65-foot wood-hull schooner
  • Homeported in New York

BAP Unión

  • Type: 378-foot, four-masted, steel-hulled sail training ship
  • Homeported in Callao, Peru

Tabor Bay

  • Type: 115-foot schooner
  • Homeported in Marion, Massachusetts

Dar Mlodziezy

  • Type: 354-foot, three-masted full-rigged ship
  • Homeported at Gdynia Maritime University in Poland
Sail Bremerhaven 2025
The Polish merchant navy training ship Dar Mlodziezy. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images

When and If 

  • Type: 63.5-foot schooner
  • Homeported in Key West, Florida (winter) and Salem, Massachusetts (summer)

NRP Sagres

  • Type: 292-foot, three-masted barque
  • Homeported in Lisbon, Portugal

Lady Maryland

  • Type: 104-foot gaff-rigged, wood-hulled pungy topsail schooner
  • Homeported in Baltimore, Maryland

Mircea

  • Type: 269-foot, three-masted barque
  • Homeported in Constanta, Romania
Spain Navy Ship Cocaine
Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano Ricardo Arduengo / AP

Mayan

  • Type: 65-foot wooden staysail schooner
  • Homeported in California

Juan Sebastián de Elcano

  • Type: 371-foot, four-masted topsail, steel-hulled barquentine
  • Homeported in Cadiz, Spain

HMS Gladan

  • Type: 129-foot-long, two-masted topsail schooner
  • Homeported in Karlskrona, Sweden

America 2.0

  • Type: 105-foot, eco-friendly wooden sailing yacht
  • Homeported in New York City and Key West, Florida

Capitán Miranda

  • Type: 210-foot, three-masted staysail schooner
  • Homeported in Montevideo, Uruguay
The Magellan-Elcano Tall Ships Race Lisboa 2023
Uruguayan Navy training sail vessel Capitan Miranda, participating on the Magellan-Elcano Tall Ships Race 2023. Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Vela

  • Type: 112-foot, gaff-rigged schooner
  • Homeported in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Elissa

  • Type: 141-foot three-masted iron-hulled barque
  • Homeported at Galveston Historic Seaport in Texas
Houston Chronicle
Elissa Brett Comer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Angelique

  • Type: 130-foot gaff topsail ketch
  • Homeported in Camden, Maine
(061717 Boston, MA) The tall ship Angelique passes a set of pilings at Sail Boston's Parade of Sail event in Boston Harbor on Saturday, June 17, 2017. 54 ships from 14 countries will be on display during the six-day celebration. Staff Photo by Nancy
The tall ship Angelique passes a set of pilings at Sail Boston's Parade of Sail event in Boston Harbor. Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Ernestina-Morissey

  • Type: 156-foot, two-masted schooner
  • Homeported in New Bedford, Massachusetts

Harvey Gamage

  • Type: 131-foot, gaff rigged schooner
  • Homeported in Portland, Maine
    • Sailing regatta
    Passengers walk along the docks to board the Harvey Gamage. Portland Press Herald

Denis Sullivan

Living like sailors, Boston students return from two week schooner trip to Maine
The schooner Denis Sullivan arrived in Boston Harbor after its voyage. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


  • Type: 137-foot, three-masted schooner
  • Homeported in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

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